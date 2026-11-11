Why artificial intelligence could be the last blow to higher education in India

Walk into a college on a weekday morning and you will likely find empty classrooms. The students are not there. Quite often, neither are the teachers.
Walk into a college on a weekday morning and you will likely find empty classrooms. The students are not there. Quite often, neither are the teachers.
This would be unthinkable in a school, where even parents who never ever learnt to read send their children every day and expect the teacher to show up and teach. In a shockingly large number of our higher education institutions (HEIs), nobody expects anything of anyone.
This would be unthinkable in a school, where even parents who never ever learnt to read send their children every day and expect the teacher to show up and teach. In a shockingly large number of our higher education institutions (HEIs), nobody expects anything of anyone.
India’s higher education is in worse shape than its school education. We speak endlessly of school failures because learning measures are widely available; for colleges, they are not, so the problem never reaches the public eye and never becomes a central narrative in our efforts at national improvement. Employers bemoan graduate quality all the time, yet it has little purchase on public imagination, or on policy and civil society action.
Why is it in shambles? Here are five reasons, many not unique to India, and this is not a comprehensive list.
First, it is harder to decide what higher education should teach than what schools should. Should it prepare students for employment, and what kind? Or shape engaged citizens and critical thinkers? Can it not do both?
These are not trivial questions, and our institutions have rarely stopped to answer them honestly. Yet, while deciding what to teach is harder in colleges, teaching itself is harder in schools, because the learners are children.
Second, HEIs have conflated teaching with research and treat the pairing as an axiomatic good. Very few institutions or teachers do both well. Most research is awful, where it exists at all; some is mediocre; a small proportion is good. The culture persists because it gives teachers a halo and, more importantly, a lighter workload.
There is no reason to bind the two together. Being intellectually alive is not the same as doing the research that our system, or the global one, celebrates. This conflation may be a fatal flaw in how we imagine higher education.
Third, there is a tacit but clear compact between teachers and students: you don’t take classes seriously, and we won’t either. In its extreme form, and that is not a small number of institutions, students don’t come and teachers happily don’t either.
Anyone who knows our colleges and universities knows such places. The impact of this unholy compact cannot be overstated, because everything else in education rests on someone showing up to teach and someone showing up to learn.
Fourth, HEIs resist change, and they are good at it. Their core trade is writing and shaping public opinion, so any reform is quickly recast as a battle of good versus evil, an attack on freedom and the pursuit of virtue and truth. Those inside know how hollow all this is.
Some of the defenders of HEIs are truly outstanding: competent, honest and dedicated. But they are cut-off from the reality of the 90% and see everything through their own eyes. If they hear “no time for research, please just teach,” they feel attacked, assuming everyone is like them. Most are not. A vast majority do no research, or pathetic research, and use the time to do nothing, and effectively are overpaid.
Fifth, public funding has been squeezed and has not kept pace with ever-larger ambitions for enrolment. Public money thins out, ambition keeps growing, and someone must fill the gap. The result is a noxious commercialization, and the capital invested now has its own stake against change.
This is the most visible sign of a regulatory regime that has neither stopped commercialization nor improved quality, while opening the door to external interference and corruption.
I will not even get to how political formations weaponize campuses, undermining the basics of education. Nor will I go into how the National Education Policy 2020 addresses most of these matters frontally, even as many states have done exactly the opposite of what it says, while others have not read it and viscerally attack it just because it has come from the current Union government.
There is a bigger threat than all of this: artificial intelligence (AI). Teachers use it to teach, students to respond, and teachers again to assess. Picture the loop: a teacher asks a machine to prepare the lesson, a student asks a machine to write the answer, and another machine marks it. Nowhere in this chain has any human mind learnt anything. The enterprise of education is being hollowed out, even as reckless and unthinking leaders—academic, administrative and political—call for more and more AI.
None of this should hide a critical fact. There are good institutions and great teachers. In my estimate, 10-15% of HEIs are serious about their work, and perhaps 20-25% of teachers are dedicated and hardworking. None of the above applies to them, and they deserve praise for doing what they do against these odds.
But the vast majority of the system is dysfunctional and gets very little of our attention. AI may well be the death blow to HEI if we fail to see the mess we have made and perpetuate it.
Those of the “technology is always good” view need to get their ostrich heads out of the sand and take a clear-eyed look at the world. Which will lead to (mostly) banishing AI from education, and hard work to build the foundations of a good higher education system that is not constrained by past dogmas.
If we don’t do this, the cost as ever will be borne by those who have little today and need good education the most.
The author is CEO of Azim Premji Foundation.