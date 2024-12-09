Opinion
Why Bidenomics let Democrats down despite its focus on helping the US working-class
Summary
- US President Joe Biden’s policies failed to acknowledge how the economy had changed. It made a fetish of manufacturing in an age of services and let geopolitical rivalry with China shape priorities.
As US president, Joe Biden charted a new economic path for the Democrats by siding unabashedly with the working class and introducing a wide range of industrial policies to reinvigorate US manufacturing, reshore supply chains and promote the green transition.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more