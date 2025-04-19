Opinion
Why Blusmart is a textbook case of the challenges of growth—and promoter greed
Summary
- BluSmart promised a cleaner, fairer alternative to ride-hailing giants. But as it scaled, cracks emerged—poor governance, confused strategy, and financial missteps by founders Anmol and Puneet Singh Jaggi turned a promising EV dream into a cautionary tale.
More startups fail than succeed. On average, just one in ten survives the first year; nearly half don’t make it past five. Only one in ten endures beyond a decade. So BluSmart’s collapse shouldn’t have come as a surprise.
