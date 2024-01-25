Why bosses should tell employees to slow down more often

The trick, of course, is to know when to tap (or slam on) the brakes and when to step on the gas. To that end, our research has uncovered eight occasions when smart bosses urge people to slow down. These are times when it makes sense to encourage employees (and ourselves) to pause to think and develop a deeper understanding, which enables us to make better decisions, and do better—and often faster—work later. It can even allow us to take a few moments to enjoy the good things in life.