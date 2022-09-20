Why British monarchy is a public good

The British constitutional monarchy serves the purpose of providing the people of the not-so-united kingdoms of England, Scotland, Wales and Norther Ireland with a living symbol of collective belonging and unity. Over her long stint as Queen, Elizabeth saw many changes: the post-War reconstruction of the Fifties; the unquestioned supremacy of a former colony, the US, in the Western alliance; the deconstruction of the British Empire from a lucrative empirical reality to a legacy kept alive through the institution of the Commonwealth; the sexual revolution of the Sixties and the Seventies; the radicalisation of the youth; the Beatles; the rise of trade unions and Labour; the broadening of the base of education to throw up new elites from the ranks of the erstwhile subaltern, including prime ministers who studied at grammar schools rather than an elite public school; the decline of British manufacturing; the sale of marquee British brands to foreigners; multiple waves of technological change; the defanging of unions under Thatcher; a steady influx of non-European populations, mostly from Britain’s erstwhile colonies (the Queen herself was of German stock, and the royal name changed from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor only in the middle of World War I, when the German link seemed offensive to the British public); large migrant presence of East Europeans, after Britain joined the European Union; and a sudden shortage of labour after Brexit.