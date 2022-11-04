Why bulls are cautious despite the market rally3 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2022, 11:22 AM IST
- Continued underperformance of small- and mid-caps indicates nervousness.
The Indian stock market may have been buoyant over the past month, but there is still an element of nervousness. The surge in the broader market was led by large cap stocks, as investors preferred the relative safety of bluechips to mid- and small-caps. To some extent, it’s defensive buying at a time of global macro-economic turbulence. It’s also unusual, a trend reversal of sorts: Historically, small- and mid-caps tend to outperform when the Sensex and the Nifty rally.