Why bulls are cautious despite the market rally

It’s still far from clear how long central banks will continue to tighten monetary policy, with inflation remaining elevated in many pockets of the world. The RBI has hiked repo rates four times since April, but inflation was way above its comfort zone at 7.4% in September. An erratic monsoon has put pressure on food prices, and more rate hikes are likely, though they are likely to be more calibrated. “Over-tightening is more likely when central banks act in an uncoordinated fashion," warns the IMF report.