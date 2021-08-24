Why business families fight and how to resolve disputes

Soft issues need to be resolved with empathy by members within the family. At times, they may even need the good offices of a family ombudsmen (a respected aunt) who can hear the hurt and get the offending family member to be told off or made to apologize. An open culture built through clear messaging about extant soft rules and the stewardship shown by elders in explaining decisions and managing grievances goes a long way in assuaging pain. Hard issues are easier to manage. They are easy to anticipate, and rules and structures (family assemblies and family councils together with a family charter) can be put in place before they arise, to deal with them objectively and fairly. This will not always satisfy everyone, but can help prevent disruptive conflict. Similarly, structures for family alignment on business strategy can be created. For example, a family business board where issues are discussed (especially after the patriarch’s departure) can smoothen decisions. If necessary, trusted external advisors can be invited to join these forums and help facilitate decision-making.

