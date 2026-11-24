Now that the Data Protection Board of India’s (DPBI) website is live and consent manager registration opened on 13 November, the government appears to be sticking to its announced timetable for putting the data security mechanism in place. Companies are preparing to meet their own obligations under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act). But is ticking the compliance box enough?
Why businesses must move beyond complying with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act
SummaryCompanies require mechanisms to address privacy complaints of all kinds before the rules kick in. Now is the time to fix any gaps. Once a dispute begins, the business must be able to answer several questions as part of its defence.
Now that the Data Protection Board of India’s (DPBI) website is live and consent manager registration opened on 13 November, the government appears to be sticking to its announced timetable for putting the data security mechanism in place. Companies are preparing to meet their own obligations under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act). But is ticking the compliance box enough?
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