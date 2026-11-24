Now that the Data Protection Board of India’s (DPBI) website is live and consent manager registration opened on 13 November, the government appears to be sticking to its announced timetable for putting the data security mechanism in place. Companies are preparing to meet their own obligations under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act). But is ticking the compliance box enough?
Now that the Data Protection Board of India’s (DPBI) website is live and consent manager registration opened on 13 November, the government appears to be sticking to its announced timetable for putting the data security mechanism in place. Companies are preparing to meet their own obligations under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act). But is ticking the compliance box enough?
The developments with TikTok show how concerns over access to personal data can threaten control of an entire business. In the US, concerns that the Chinese government could access American users’ data became central to scrutiny of the platform from a national security lens.
What followed went far beyond a privacy penalty: to keep the app available in America, ByteDance had to relinquish majority ownership of the venture operating it. The legal action rested on national security grounds, but concerns over who could access users’ personal data helped set these events in motion.
Few businesses will face anything of that scale. But most make decisions every day about who can access personal data, what it can be used for and how long it should be kept. With the main obligations under the DPDP Act scheduled to take effect in May 2027, companies have time to examine the legal assumptions behind those decisions. A compliance checklist can tell management that a process is in place even if it leads staff to make the wrong decision every time.
Consider an online retailer that has updated its privacy policy and set up a process for deleting customer data. A former customer asks for her data to be erased. The retailer keeps her entire profile, including her browsing history and marketing preferences, because it must retain her invoices under tax law. The process works exactly as designed.
The dispute is over whether the duty to keep the invoices justifies keeping the rest.
When responding to an erasure request from a user, the DPDP Act allows a company to retain data that is still necessary for the specified purpose or to comply with law. That calls for a decision about which records the company needs and why.
If the customer withdraws consent, the company must stop the processing that relied on it within a reasonable time and have its processors do the same, unless continued processing is legally authorized. A clear explanation of what the company kept and why may help resolve the grievance before it escalates.
A recent complaint involving Anthropic’s Claude Code shows how a privacy dispute can arise during everyday use of an artificial intelligence (AI) tool. A user alleged that it shared her email address with third-party websites without permission. A maintainer said a safeguard had been introduced, although users questioned whether it worked consistently.
For a company receiving such a complaint, the immediate task is to establish what information left its systems and whether a breach occurred. Waiting for a complete forensic report could put it at risk of missing a reporting deadline.
Once the relevant provisions take effect, a company that becomes aware of a personal data breach must notify affected individuals and give the DPBI an initial notice without delay. Under the DPDP Act, failure to implement reasonable security safeguards can attract a penalty of up to ₹250 crore. Failure to notify a breach can attract a penalty of up to ₹200 crore.
A rehearsal can reveal where a company is likely to lose time. Suppose the first alert comes from a cloud vendor on a Friday evening. Who receives it? Who records when the company became aware of the breach, preserves the evidence and has authority to send the first notice while investigators are still working out what happened? Those questions are easier to answer before a real incident.
The vendor’s involvement raises a further question. If the vendor reports the breach late and the company pays for forensic work and remediation, who ultimately bears the cost?
A company acting as a data fiduciary remains responsible under the DPDP Act for processing carried out on its behalf. The DPBI can examine an alleged statutory violation, while a separate contractual claim may go to court or arbitration, depending on the agreement and the relief sought. The DPDP Act, however, bars civil courts from hearing matters the DPBI is empowered to decide.
The vendor agreement should be clear on how quickly the vendor must report an incident, what evidence it must preserve and what help it must provide.
Businesses should use the intervening months to test the decisions they will have to defend if a dispute arises. Can the customer team explain why it kept a record? Can the incident team send an initial notice while the facts are still coming in? Can procurement point to the clause that says who pays? This is the time to fix any gaps. Once a dispute begins, those answers become part of the company’s defence.
The author is founder, Fountainhead Legal.