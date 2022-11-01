Mint Explainer: Why central banks are building digital currencies

Now comes the fundamental question. Can a CBDC muscle into the turf of mobile money wallets? Both CBDC and mobile money will enable retail transactions, and there may well be competition between the two channels. However, people prefer to have multiple payment options, and it’s quite likely CBDCs, credit/debit cards, mobile wallets and net banking will all coexist and flourish. But, no doubt, CBDCs may eventually emerge as alternative digital payment options, possibly competing with the likes of Paytm, Google Pay, and others in India. Eventually, a single wallet may offer CBDC units and mobile cash, and other payment options.