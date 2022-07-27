Why Chauhan of NSE needs to go back to get ahead

Particularly interesting would be retracing the steps that led to the creation of NSE in the early 1990s. The immediate provocation was the 1992 securities scam which was centred in what was then known as Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE. The exchange was owned by stockbrokers, was run by stockbrokers and was designed to benefit only stockbrokers. Price discovery for investors was inefficient and shrouded in opacity. Trading took place through an outcry mechanism. Transaction risks ran very high because brokers often defaulted on their commitments; risk mitigation measures were almost non-existent; the cash (or spot) market was driven by a shadowy derivatives market; and the exchange management was powerless. In short, you traded on the BSE at your own peril.