Chinese carmakers shouldn’t try to take on German marques in response to Europe’s trade barriers

With the European Union (EU) set to impose a quota on hybrid vehicle imports from China, the country’s automakers will be tempted to send over their top-of-the-line models. They have spent decades honing their technical prowess to compete with the continent’s finest. However, that would be a mistake.
European drivers are not yet looking to China for alternatives to fancy marques from Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz. The Denza Z9GT, a luxury sports car that BYD launched in April, is nowhere near a best seller. It has recorded just 60 new vehicle registrations in Europe since its debut in Paris , according to consultancy and data provider Dataforce.