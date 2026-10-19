Chinese carmakers shouldn’t try to take on German marques in response to Europe’s trade barriers

If the seven-seater is priced around €48,000 in Germany, it would command a meaningful premium above the smaller Seal U while comfortably undercutting comparable models from Volkswagen or Škoda. That is especially the case if hefty discounts are extended. After all, Seal U can be bought for as little as €29,500 once all rebates, including government ones, for eligible buyers are factored in. The Chinese carmaker could offer families who need roomier vehicles more car for the money, without resorting to bargain-basement pricing.