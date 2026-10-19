Chinese carmakers shouldn’t try to take on German marques in response to Europe’s trade barriers

With the European Union (EU) set to impose a quota on hybrid vehicle imports from China, the country’s automakers will be tempted to send over their top-of-the-line models. They have spent decades honing their technical prowess to compete with the continent’s finest. However, that would be a mistake.
With the European Union (EU) set to impose a quota on hybrid vehicle imports from China, the country’s automakers will be tempted to send over their top-of-the-line models. They have spent decades honing their technical prowess to compete with the continent’s finest. However, that would be a mistake.
European drivers are not yet looking to China for alternatives to fancy marques from Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz. The Denza Z9GT, a luxury sports car that BYD launched in April, is nowhere near a best seller. It has recorded just 60 new vehicle registrations in Europe since its debut in Paris , according to consultancy and data provider Dataforce.
European drivers are not yet looking to China for alternatives to fancy marques from Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz. The Denza Z9GT, a luxury sports car that BYD launched in April, is nowhere near a best seller. It has recorded just 60 new vehicle registrations in Europe since its debut in Paris , according to consultancy and data provider Dataforce.
European consumers are not looking for expensive, unfamiliar brands. What they want is good cars that they can afford during a cost-of-living crisis.
But an import cap of 350,000 Chinese hybrid vehicles a year [expected to be imposed by Brussels under World Trade Organization safeguard measures] taking effect as soon as December means carmakers can no longer rely on volume.
Instead, the likes of BYD, Chery Automobile and SAIC—which collectively accounted for 90% of the Chinese hybrids sold in Europe so far this year—should recalibrate their current lineups to prioritize comparatively pricier, better-equipped models that can still undercut offerings from European and Asian rivals.
A look at the most popular models offers a useful starting point. Topping the list of Europe’s plug-in hybrid sales this year was BYD’s Seal U, a mid-size family SUV that has a list price of €44,990 ($50,000) in Germany. That is roughly 5% to 15% cheaper than more established competitors even before a substantial discount provided by the manufacturer.
Instead of reacting to the import cap by chasing those elusive luxury buyers, a more viable strategy would be for BYD to move upmarket in more incremental steps.
For example, it could build on Seal U’s track record by introducing larger, better equipped models at higher price points. Its Tang DM-i plug-in hybrid SUV is an obvious candidate. The carmaker would be smart to bring it to Europe and position the model a notch above existing offerings.
If the seven-seater is priced around €48,000 in Germany, it would command a meaningful premium above the smaller Seal U while comfortably undercutting comparable models from Volkswagen or Škoda. That is especially the case if hefty discounts are extended. After all, Seal U can be bought for as little as €29,500 once all rebates, including government ones, for eligible buyers are factored in. The Chinese carmaker could offer families who need roomier vehicles more car for the money, without resorting to bargain-basement pricing.
Getting that balance right is particularly important as Chinese automakers increasingly look overseas for growth and better margins. BYD made more revenue from exports than its domestic market for the first time during the period between January and June. The same car can generally be sold for double the price outside China, translating to an equivalent increase in gross profit per vehicle.
The EU’s annual cap on hybrid imports is unlikely to accommodate Chinese carmakers’ growth ambitions for long. Upgrading their offerings will buy them time and help improve profitability until their European factories ramp up local production, which will not be subject to tariffs or import quotas.
Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology said last week at the Paris Motor Show that it had started building the B10 electric SUV at its first European facility in Spain this month. BYD expects its Hungary plant to come online next year. Chery has a similar plan; Geely Automobile Holdings is due to begin operations at its Spain joint venture with Ford in 2028.
Locally made cars may eventually dominate Chinese brands’ operations in Europe, a trend that will favour players with sufficient capital to invest in domestic production. The transition is important because Beijing plans to trim an export tax rebate for electric vehicles and hybrids to 9% from 13% next April, something I’ve previously predicted.
For now, instead of giving in to temptation to ship its most expensive models to Europe, Chinese players should take the time to gradually introduce higher-end offerings, either through imports or onshore manufacturing.
Chinese carmakers may eventually earn the right to charge premium prices, but they need to focus on solidifying their European businesses first—despite the imposition of quotas. ©Bloomberg
The author is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion’s Asia team, covering corporate strategy and management in the region.