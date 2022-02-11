Why co-founder Rahul Bhatia took the cockpit at IndiGo

But there are business reasons for Bhatia’s taking over as IndiGo’s managing director. First, the airline is gearing up for competition. Air India moving to the Tata group may not be a challenger immediately, as it is a full-service airline, while IndiGo is a low-cost one. Bhatia is rolling up his sleeves to prepare IndiGo for the new entrant, the ultra-low-cost airline Akasa, that is set to enter the market this year. That apart, the buzz about Jet Airways taking to the skies soon also refuses to fade away, although the likelihood of it happening any time soon seems negligible, given the scale of problems the airline that was grounded in April 2019 following a cash crunch.

