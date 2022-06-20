Why consumers shouldn’t officially reward employees5 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 11:08 PM IST
It could set a precedent for price distortion in markets where rivalry is an inadequate regulator
The names of Social, 145, Bora Bora, Bar Stock Exchange and their like may be familiar to readers. These are big-city pubs frequented by youngsters looking for a good time with liquor, food and friends. One may run a bill of about ₹2,000 per head, going by menu prices. Once the bill arrives, it usually has a 10% service charge added on and also GST on ₹2,200. The pub would argue that the service charge was mentioned on the menu card, though dim lighting may have made the fine print hard to see. The ministry of consumer affairs has an issue with this.