Why consumers shouldn’t officially reward employees

The Centre’s stance is consistent with its policy of stopping the mis-selling of financial products. But the ambivalence is over where the onus is placed. There are cases of sportspersons with modest educational qualifications telling audiences that “mutual funds are right". For this, government reproach is aimed at fund houses and crypto exchanges, rather than the individuals whose salience factor is being used to attract money. However, when it comes to routine-use consumer products, brand endorsers are going to be held responsible for misleading messages. In effect, a film star can indulge in all sorts of objectionable behaviour on a movie screen and not get pulled up for adverse influence on an audience—think of how heroes are shown stalking women in ways that would be punishable off-screen—but saying that a biscuit provides nutrition for the day can land the endorser in the dock.