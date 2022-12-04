Why contentment could let people down as India grows5 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 02:12 AM IST
If there is tremendous and unprecedented economic progress, content people will be priced out from their good lives.
As I do not hang out anymore with literary novelists, people with a moral compass and those who study sociology, I feel highly optimistic about the immediate economic future of India. It is not hope, which is a form of sorrow. It is not something some taxi driver told me. Or even the self-confidence of individuals around me. What I sense is that people feel that other people will do well, and they will somehow benefit from it. As a result, there is a vast expectation of India’s well-being in the near future.