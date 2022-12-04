Why contentment could let people down as India grows

Over the next five years, if there is tremendous and unprecedented economic progress, content people will be priced out from their good lives. If they are tenants, they will increasingly find it hard to afford their rent; if they own their homes, they will be under pressure to sell and move away; they will also see other sort of people surround them in their neighbourhood who may make them feel poorer; good hotels and holidays will become unaffordable to them. It would still be cheap to be middle-class in India, but it will become very expensive to be considered rich or upper middle-class . A bit of all this has already happened.