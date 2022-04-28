Why decentralized finance isn’t just the Wild West of Wall Street

Among its foundational elements are stablecoins—cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to that of fiat currency. In the DeFi world, stablecoins are what you keep your liquidity in, so as to trade tokens, lend and exchange. In theory, the typical stablecoin is pegged to one US dollar, and therefore needs a one-to-one backing by actual reserves. But there is no regulation governing this, so it’s hard to verify if such reserves exist. The uncertainty goes further. DeFi firms issue loans and credit cards and even open savings accounts without much of the protection that traditional banks offer. Almost all regulators on this planet are concerned about this and have begun prosecuting these firms. That most of them are intangible entities on the internet, often without a known physical address, makes this task difficult. No wonder NYT calls DeFi a “Wild West Wall Street".