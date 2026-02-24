In his book Increasing Returns and Path Dependence in the Economy, economist W. Brian Arthur explains how institutional outcomes often persist not because they are efficient, but because early deviations alter the payoff structure of future choices. Once a sub-optimal equilibrium is reached, coordination effects and adaptive expectations lock it in.
Why delinking the Finance Commission’s devolution from state FC reports is a flawed idea
SummaryThe 16th Finance Commission argues that devolution can no longer realistically draw upon state finance commission reports as inputs. But while delinking the constitutional chain may seem practical, it’s not principled. Is this reform—or a retreat from fiscal federalism?
