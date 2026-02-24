Why delinking the Finance Commission’s devolution from state FC reports is a flawed idea

In his book Increasing Returns and Path Dependence in the Economy, economist W. Brian Arthur explains how institutional outcomes often persist not because they are efficient, but because early deviations alter the payoff structure of future choices. Once a sub-optimal equilibrium is reached, coordination effects and adaptive expectations lock it in.
In his book Increasing Returns and Path Dependence in the Economy, economist W. Brian Arthur explains how institutional outcomes often persist not because they are efficient, but because early deviations alter the payoff structure of future choices. Once a sub-optimal equilibrium is reached, coordination effects and adaptive expectations lock it in.
Fiscal federalism exhibits similar dynamics. When a constitutionally sequenced mechanism is repeatedly bypassed, actors internalize the bypass as the new norm. Procedural deviation then becomes institutional practice.
Fiscal federalism exhibits similar dynamics. When a constitutionally sequenced mechanism is repeatedly bypassed, actors internalize the bypass as the new norm. Procedural deviation then becomes institutional practice.
India’s 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments inserted Articles 243-I and 243-Y, mandating quinquennial state finance commissions (SFCs) to recommend the vertical distribution of state revenues to panchayats and municipalities.
Simultaneously, Article 280(3)(bb) and (c) oblige the Union finance commission (FC) to recommend “measures needed to augment the Consolidated Fund of a State to supplement the resources of panchayats and municipalities on the basis of the recommendations made by the SFCs.”
The phrase establishes a conditional chain starting with SFC assessment followed by state legislative action and then FCs augmentation. The FC’s role is supplementary and derivative. It is not a primary allocator to local bodies. Constitutionally, in the absence of SFC reports, the informational predicate for Article 280(3)(bb) and (c) is formally incomplete.
Successive FCs have acknowledged this. SFCs fail first on timing and cycle design, which breaks the constitutional chain under Articles 280(3)(bb)/(c) that Union augmentation must be “on the basis of” SFC recommendations. In practice, SFC award periods rarely align with the Union FC award window. So, even where SFCs submit reports, they are often temporally unusable.
A study done by Indian Institute of Public Administration for the 16th FC found that for its award period, only Chhattisgarh’s 4th SFC and Sikkim’s 6th SFC cover the period. This is compounded by pipeline delays; this includes late constitution, late submission and late action taken reports. Exactly the sort of slippage that renders “basis of SFC recommendations” a legal formality rather than an operational input.
Second, SFCs fail on methodology, standardization and analytical comparability, which prevents aggregation across states and creates an informational vacuum that the Union FC then fills with its own ad hoc conditionalities.
Even where standardization has been attempted, compliance is partial and non-persistent—the adoption of the 13th FC template has been uneven and discontinuous across commission rounds.
Definitions, fiscal heads and estimation techniques shift across time and states. The deeper technical deficit is that many SFCs are unable to do normative assessment of local revenues and expenditures, forcing reliance on historical trend projections.
Third, the system fails on implementation discipline and state capacity, which is why SFCs remain advisory rather than binding fiscal instruments. Even when recommendations are submitted, states often don’t operationalize them through predictable devolution formulas, tax assignments or rule-based grant systems.
The net effect is constitutional drift. Because SFC outputs are late, non-comparable and weakly implemented, FC ‘supplementation’ risks becoming de facto substitution, and the gaze stays on the Union FC while the state-level fiscal compact, the real decentralization bottleneck, escapes scrutiny.
Unfortunately, instead of treating the underlying institutional pathology, the constitutional safeguard itself has been cast as a problem. The 16th FC has recommended a constitutional amendment to delete the phrase requiring dependence on SFC reports.
It states: “In Articles 280(3)(bb) and 280(3)(c), the Constitution directs the FC to make its recommendations on [rural and urban local bodies] on the basis of the recommendations made by the [SFC]. However, as successive commissions have noted… serious obstacles remain in the way of meaningfully basing our recommendations on those provided by SFCs... we recommend that the above-quoted expression be dropped from the relevant articles through a Constitutional amendment.”
This approach is flawed.
First, it weakens the constitutional sequencing embedded in the 73rd and 74th amendments by collapsing supplementation into de facto substitution.
Second, it generates perverse incentives. Once Union transfers are no longer formally linked to SFC functioning, states will face even more diminished pressure to constitute timely, analytically credible SFCs or deepen fiscal decentralization.
Third, it centralizes informational authority over local public finance at the Union level, diluting the subsidiarity principle that the fiscal needs of panchayats and municipalities are best assessed within state-specific institutional and functional contexts.
Finally, it ossifies path dependence. Instead of penalizing non-compliance, it would constitutionalize a workaround.
Tighter enforcement and fiscal conditionality is the right answer. Whatever else may merit review in the 73rd and 74th amendments, the SFC linkage clause must not be abandoned.
The author is a public policy professional.