Why did economists go wrong by forecasting a US recession this year?
Summary
- Macroeconomic analysis should be forthright and not politicized. The irony is that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among the few who got it right, although her research work may have led many to predict a recession.
Last year at this time, 85% of economists in a poll predicted a recession in the US this year—and that was an optimistic take, compared to the 100% probability of a recession forecast two months earlier. Meanwhile US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed fear in March that bringing down the rate of inflation would cost millions of American jobs.