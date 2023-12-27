Why did economists go wrong by forecasting a US recession this year?

There is a reason that so many economists had been predicting a recession—and it is not because they are out of touch, or repeating talking points from Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. They predicted a recession because that is what experts such as Yellen, Krugman, Romer and many others had been teaching for decades. I do not myself presume to have any immunity from the general confusion here, as all along I thought there was a reasonable chance of a recession.