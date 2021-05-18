The percentage of active funds that underperformed their respective benchmarks in the Indian equities large-cap and mid/small-cap fund categories over a one-year investment horizon doubled from 2019 to 2020, as seen in the SPIVA India Year-End Scorecards for 2019 and 2020. The percentage of large-cap active funds that underperformed the S&P BSE 100 over a one-year period rose from 40% in 2019 to 80.65% in 2020. During the same period, the percentage of funds in the mid/small-cap category that underperformed the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index increased from 27.91% in 2019 to 66.67% in 2020.

A drag in active fund performance (relative to the benchmark) could result from many reasons, including adverse stock selection and sector allocation, unfavourable investment style or failing to time market trends and turning points. In this column, we evaluate the return betas of active funds to investigate a potential reason that may have led to the funds’ underperformance.

In 2019 and 2020, the benchmark for large-cap funds, the S&P BSE 100, returned 10.92% and 16.84%, respectively. Only 40% of active funds in this category underperformed the benchmark in 2019, but over 80% lagged in 2020. Large-cap active funds had an aggregate category beta of 1.02 in 2019, which was higher than the 0.96 recorded in 2020. We noticed a much higher number of large-cap fund managers with a beta less than 1 in 2020 than 2019. Due to covid, many active large-cap fund managers might have positioned their portfolios with a higher allocation to cash or low beta stocks to avoid market volatility or drawdown, which would have hurt their performance during the market recovery.

By dissecting the benchmark and fund returns during the market decline and recovery, it was obvious that the low beta allocation in large-cap funds affected their relative performance in opposite manners during the periods. In Q1 2020, the S&P BSE 100 lost 28.8%, whereas large-cap funds, with a lower aggreg-ate beta, suffered a slightly lower drawdown of -28.0% and -26.7% in their asset-weighted and equal-weighted average returns, respectively. When the market rallied, active funds gained much less than the S&P BSE 100 (64.1%) across asset- and equal-weighted returns (57.4% and 55.0%, respectively).

For mid/small-cap funds, we noticed low aggregate category beta (<1) in both 2019 (0.87) and 2020 (0.94). Over 86% and 83% of mid/small-cap funds had beta less than 1 in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Low beta allocation in mid/small-cap funds effectively avoided or reduced drawdown for many funds in 2019, with only 27.9% of mid/small-cap funds underperforming the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index (which was down by 2.1%). However, in 2020, the continuation of low beta allocation by active mid/small-cap fund managers was penalized when the benchmark recorded a strong gain of 26.76%, resulting in over 66.67% of mid/small-cap funds lagging the benchmark in 2020.

As observed earlier, low beta allocation affected the mid/small-cap funds’ performance differently during the market sell-off and rally. In Q1 2020, the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index dropped 29.4%, while mid/small-cap funds marked a smaller drawdown of 27.7% and 25.9% in asset- and equal-weighted returns, respectively. But for the rest of the nine-month period in 2020, mid/small-cap funds lagged the benchmark index by 10.2% and 7.4% on an asset- and equal-weighted basis, respectively.

When active managers tailor the risk exposures of their portfolios, the success largely depends on their market-timing skills. Low beta portfolio allocation for large-cap and mid/small-cap stocks penalized more than helped their overall benchmark-relative performance in 2020, which reflected the difficulties in estimating the timing and size of market recovery from covid. This could explain why an increasing number of market participants shifted their preference towards passive investing, which provides plain vanilla market exposure at a competitive cost.

Arpit Gupta is senior analyst, global research and design, S&P Dow Jones Indices.

