Why did equity active funds falter in 2020?

In 2019 and 2020, the benchmark for large-cap funds, the S&P BSE 100, returned 10.92% and 16.84%, respectively. Only 40% of active funds in this category underperformed the benchmark in 2019, but over 80% lagged in 2020. Large-cap active funds had an aggregate category beta of 1.02 in 2019, which was higher than the 0.96 recorded in 2020. We noticed a much higher number of large-cap fund managers with a beta less than 1 in 2020 than 2019. Due to covid, many active large-cap fund managers might have positioned their portfolios with a higher allocation to cash or low beta stocks to avoid market volatility or drawdown, which would have hurt their performance during the market recovery.