Why disgrace is unlikely to erode the allure of Harvard
Summary
- A failure of top leadership is not something that deters people aspiring to join an exclusive club—and that’s what an Ivy League university ultimately is.
A few days ago, the president of Harvard University resigned in disgrace. There is a perception among cultural observers in America that the episode has eroded Harvard’s prestige. That cannot be true. Disgrace does not diminish an exclusive club. That is not how prestige works. What ends prestige is, in fact, equality.