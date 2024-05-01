Why do some innovative ideas never see the light of day? Status quo bias.
Summary
- Many of us hold onto outdated and ineffective ideas because of this behavioural trait. The human brain does not like to change. But innovation can be nurtured only by being open to ideas.
Imagine you discovered an idea that could dramatically solve one of the most significant problems of an industry. What will you do with that idea? Would you shout about it from your rooftop or will you keep quiet about it? Here is the story of how an idea that could change the fortunes of the digital-advertising industry was treated. This story is a telling example of how most of us treat paradigm-shifting ideas.