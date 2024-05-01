Why do some innovative ideas never see the light of day? Status quo bias.

First of all, to all those who have worked in the traditional advertising world, that idea is not new. In the traditional ad industry, art directors and photographers have long been aware of how an attractive product shot for a point-of-sale poster can impact business. They would often spend days, if not weeks, thinking through a particular product shot and its background, along with special props and models if required. But the enormous time taken to photograph a product in an appropriate context was probably not the reason that Amazon played down its idea. Today, Generative AI, backed with creative prompting strategies, can churn out good-quality images in a very short time. Everyone knows that. So why was an idea promising a more effective digital connect, one that could potentially alter the design of product tiles and product display pages across e-commerce sites, not given due importance?