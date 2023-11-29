Why do we behave the way we do? The secret lies deep within.

Why are most of us on our feet, bags in hand, as soon as the flight has reached its parking bay? It is a routine one cannot miss in India. The aircraft doors are not yet open. But here we are, all ready to start a race for the exit. Once the aircraft doors open, there is jostling to move ahead of others. Even if they are the first to disembark, they find they’re back to square one inside the terminal, as they must wait for their luggage to arrive. Apparently, there is no tangible reward for passengers who rush out of the aircraft. If so, why do people indulge in this behaviour on a regular basis?