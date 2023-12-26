Why do we work? This question arises again as AI eyes our jobs
Keynes and Schumacher weighed in with answers that hold relevance in a world headed for significantly more automation
Why do you work? There will be different answers to this simple question. Some people will say they work to earn the money required to enjoy the good things in life. Others will say that they work because it gives meaning to their life. Most will dish up some combination of these two views, with work being seen as both a means to enjoy a good life as well as the very essence of a meaningful life.