Why does India have a housing glut and shortage at the same time?
Summary
- There are many reasons for the apparent paradox of unsold inventory even as flat prices soar. It’s a distorted market marked by locked flats bought for investment and low rental yields. But policy changes can fix bad incentives and calm real estate prices.
In a recent interview to The Indian Express, G. Hari Babu, national president of National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco)—a real estate industry association—shared some interesting data: “There are 1.14 crore flats lying vacant in India. These are being bought as investment opportunities."