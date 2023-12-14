Why Doesn’t Gen Z Want to Be All It Can Be?
SummaryYoung Americans’ are skeptical of the military. That’s a reason to worry about national security.
Optimism was in the air at the 2023 Reagan National Defense Forum, where the annual survey of American opinion showed growing public support for defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. The survey also revealed high levels of support for continued assistance to Ukraine and Israel. It found that most Americans are confident in the armed forces, support increases to the defense budget, and view the U.S. military as superior to China’s. As Roger Zakheim, director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute, put it: “Our survey shows that Americans remain resolved, like President Reagan was, to support those defending freedom around the world."