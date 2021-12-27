Stock markets turn choppy and interest rates stay low, as pandemic uncertainty drags on. It is time to hail the National Pension System’s decision to relax the conditions for savers’ entry to its relatively safe harbour. Now, savers can enrol with the NPS anytime till they turn 70 and stay invested till they are 75.

NPS returns have been superior to those of the Employees’ Provident Fund, and, on average, far more stable than that of mutual funds that chase higher returns, often successfully, but just as often with indifferent or even capital-destructive results. Nor is it just a matter of superior returns. The NPS offers some advantages over traditional small saving options and the EPF.

You put money into a Public Provident Fund or a post office saving scheme, the returns are a few basis points higher than on 10-year government bonds, and the money remains inaccessible for a few years. In the EPF, apart from facing similar restrictions on withdrawals, individual savers have no say on how the funds would be deployed, and the returns are fixed by an extremely conservative committee of trustees, and notified by the government. In the NPS, the returns are based on the return on the investments made.

An NPS subscriber can choose from among five fund managers, choose, subject to caps, how much to allocate to equity, corporate bonds and government bonds, and now, alternate investment funds. The asset management charges for NPS funds are among the lowest in the world. They are, after several upward revisions, capped at 0.09%. Compare that with the typical AMC of 2% for a mutual fund.

The NPS offers savers flexibility on liquidity. A subscriber can open a Tier 2 account, contributions to which would be managed as per the saver’s chosen risk appetite, and without any lock-in period.

Originally, NPS subscription was open only till the age of 60. This was revised to 65 and now, it has gone up to 70. As India ages, people would want to have longer working lives, earn more, save more and depend on the returns on their savings for their non-working years, post-retirement. Raising the age of entry to the NPS to 70 makes this possible.

In addition, those who have retired and have been keeping their money in traditional saving options such as bank deposits, mutual funds and equity, now have the option of switching their savings to a relatively safe, flexible platform that offers superior returns and will permit some degree of asset diversification and the fund manager of your choice — all at very low cost.

The only drawback the NPS has is the tax treatment it is accorded. The EPF gets preferential tax treatment in comparison. Contributions to the EPF are, up to a limit, exempt from tax, accumulation of the corpus with returns and fresh contributions are exempt from tax and the corpus with which you exit is also tax-exempt. In the tax jargon, this is Exempt-Exempt-Exempt at all three stages. In contrast, the tax treatment NPS gets is EET. But the entirety of the exit corpus is not taxed. You can take out 60% of the corpus without paying any tax on it, but the remaining 40% will bear tax unless you invest that money in annuities.

The NPS’ tax treatment was decided at a time when the expectation was that all savings would move to the tax regime of EET. Politicians did not have the courage to universalise this tax regime to all savings. So, we have the asymmetry between EPF and NPS.

The government should not abandon the rational tax regime as an eventual goal. As an interim step towards ending tax discrimination against NPS, the government could give the saver flexibility as to how to deploy the 40% of the exit corpus that is liable to tax unless invested in the way the government stipulates: it could be in any long-term capital asset that generates an annual return, such as real estate, perpetual bonds or long-term government bonds.

