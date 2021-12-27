Why easing the entry age for NPS investments makes sense

The only drawback the NPS has is the tax treatment it is accorded. The EPF gets preferential tax treatment in comparison. Contributions to the EPF are, up to a limit, exempt from tax, accumulation of the corpus with returns and fresh contributions are exempt from tax and the corpus with which you exit is also tax-exempt. In the tax jargon, this is Exempt-Exempt-Exempt at all three stages. In contrast, the tax treatment NPS gets is EET. But the entirety of the exit corpus is not taxed. You can take out 60% of the corpus without paying any tax on it, but the remaining 40% will bear tax unless you invest that money in annuities.