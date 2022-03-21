Why economic weapons of mass destruction need ‘arms control’

While economic weapons have helped the world bypass a paralysed global governance system in response to Russia’s aggression, they also highlight the need for new safeguards in the future. Otherwise, we risk creating an economically balkanized and poorer world. In particular, because economic weapons are too powerful to leave in the hands of any one country, their use should be subject to a minimal consensus requirement. Insofar as sanctions are more effective when more countries participate, this mechanism may already be inbuilt. Yet the threat of secondary sanctions can force otherwise unwilling countries to cooperate. The requirement thus should be based on voluntary consensus; and the more destructive the economic weapon, the broader the required consensus should be.