Why ‘Fake in India’ beats ‘Make in India’4 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 02:10 PM IST
- Unlike in the James Bond films, Gems cannot be James in the world of copyright and trademarks
In the 17 years that the trademark infringement case of Mondelez Foods Private Limited and Another versus Neeraj Food Products took to wind its way through the Indian legal system, Daniel Craig had astounded the British spy franchise James Bond’s millions of fans worldwide by being picked as the next James Bond—back in 2005—and had then gone on to live, love, fight, retire and resurface across five hugely successful films, before eventually dying on-screen and leaving the franchise’s future tantalisingly poised.