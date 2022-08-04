Why ‘Fake in India’ beats ‘Make in India’

India does have a fairly robust framework for protection of intellectual property. And that the wheels of justice, once set in motion, are virtually unstoppable. In the instant case, the defendant—Neeraj Foods—stopped showing up in court in 2006. In 2008, the defendant’s lawyer recused himself from the case, saying that his client was refusing to give him instructions. The case, nevertheless, carried on for another decade and a half, while the court doggedly went into the minutiae of the case!

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}