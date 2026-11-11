Why fears over an AI apocalypse could do India good

Recent WSJ reporting on artificial intelligence (AI) anxiety strikes a chord. While there is legitimate concern about the havoc new technologies can cause, history offers interesting analogies. Every disruptive technology brings two sales pitches: one promising paradise, the other apocalypse. AI has been able to sell both.
Silicon Valley promises that AI will liberate humanity from drudgery. The doomsayers warn that it may eventually eliminate humanity. Between the two, India Inc has discovered a third possibility: a new budget head called AI transformation.