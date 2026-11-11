Why fears over an AI apocalypse could do India good

AI may not be that sinister. A powerful system given the wrong target and too much authority may achieve precisely what it was instructed to do—and leave humans wondering why nobody thought to question the instruction. Tell AI to reduce customer-service costs by 33% and we are already seeing how difficult it is to reach a human customer service agent. Ask it to maximize collections and empathy may just vanish. Tell it to improve employee productivity and it may discover that many employees are wasteful. Which is why governance matters.