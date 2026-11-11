Why fears over an AI apocalypse could do India good

Recent WSJ reporting on artificial intelligence (AI) anxiety strikes a chord. While there is legitimate concern about the havoc new technologies can cause, history offers interesting analogies. Every disruptive technology brings two sales pitches: one promising paradise, the other apocalypse. AI has been able to sell both.
Recent WSJ reporting on artificial intelligence (AI) anxiety strikes a chord. While there is legitimate concern about the havoc new technologies can cause, history offers interesting analogies. Every disruptive technology brings two sales pitches: one promising paradise, the other apocalypse. AI has been able to sell both.
Silicon Valley promises that AI will liberate humanity from drudgery. The doomsayers warn that it may eventually eliminate humanity. Between the two, India Inc has discovered a third possibility: a new budget head called AI transformation.
Silicon Valley promises that AI will liberate humanity from drudgery. The doomsayers warn that it may eventually eliminate humanity. Between the two, India Inc has discovered a third possibility: a new budget head called AI transformation.
The optimists see productivity, prosperity and humans being freed from boring work. The pessimists see mass unemployment, rogue algorithms and humans outsourcing their last remaining independent thought.
Humanity has been terrified of its own inventions for centuries. In the 19th century, critics complained that the telegraph delivered news “too fast for the truth.” Information arriving in little bursts, they feared, would destroy patience for considered thought.
Today, ChatGPT and others are accused of making us intellectually lazy. Students ask it to write essays; executives ask to prepare strategy decks; consultants ask to explain why their clients’ strategies have failed. We have merely upgraded from worrying about people who read headlines instead of newspapers to people who read AI summaries instead of headlines.
The Industrial Revolution produced the Luddites. They were not against progress; they were workers watching machinery threaten their livelihoods. Machines did destroy livelihoods, devalued skills and devastated communities. History eventually produced new industries and greater wealth, but not every worker got the benefit.
For three decades, India’s technology success has depended heavily on selling human cognitive labour to the world. Software development, testing, customer support, analytics, finance processing, legal services and back-office operations have created millions of jobs. We built an export industry around educated people who could perform complex tasks at competitive prices. Now AI is disrupting that factory.
The immediate danger is that the job that required 10 people yesterday may need six tomorrow. The entry-level position that once taught graduates how an industry works may vanish. That is a more insidious problem than the headline “AI will eliminate jobs” suggests.
A career is an apprenticeship in judgement, experience and professional confidence. If AI takes over the routine work through which young employees acquire those qualities, companies may discover that they have automated the training ground as well as the task.
This can spell doom for our famed demographic dividend, with the 1.2 crore young graduates entering the job market annually finding that the traditional entry points to white-collar employment no longer exist. Fortunately, India Inc has a solution for almost every problem: launch a reskilling initiative. Employees whose jobs have been automated can attend a webinar on thriving in the age of automation.
The atomic bomb demonstrated that some inventions could create risks far beyond the intentions of their creators. Humanity responded with deterrence, treaties, safeguards and institutions. The arrangements remain imperfect, but at least someone recognized that a technology with extraordinary destructive potential should not be governed entirely by its inventors.
AI may not be that sinister. A powerful system given the wrong target and too much authority may achieve precisely what it was instructed to do—and leave humans wondering why nobody thought to question the instruction. Tell AI to reduce customer-service costs by 33% and we are already seeing how difficult it is to reach a human customer service agent. Ask it to maximize collections and empathy may just vanish. Tell it to improve employee productivity and it may discover that many employees are wasteful. Which is why governance matters.
India is building frameworks for responsible AI, but governance cannot be left entirely to policymakers. Corporate boards must get involved by asking questions such as ‘what decisions are we handing to AI,’ ‘what data is it using,’ ‘can someone challenge the outcome,’ ‘who is accountable when it goes wrong,’ and ‘where should we not use AI?’
The tech industry wants to find new applications for its products. Economist Carlota Perez has examined how tech revolutions can generate extraordinary opportunity alongside financial excess, inequality and social dislocation. The lesson is that innovation and its economic consequences don’t come in predictable packages. Progress creates unicorns, bubbles and new industries.
The AI anxiety may be useful in forcing governments, companies and people to pay attention before the technology becomes so embedded that questioning it feels like questioning electricity. But there’s no guarantee that each tech transition will distribute gains fairly or repair damage automatically.
Don’t confuse technological adoption with economic progress, automation with intelligence and a successful AI pilot with a successful business. Will the productivity gains create better jobs, services and society… not just profits? The AI apocalypse may or may not arrive. But when algorithms deliver the savings and boost profits, will our boardroom folks ask the obvious question: If AI takes the jobs, who takes the blame?
The authors are, respectively, professor at Columbia Business School and founder of Valize; and co-founder of the non-profit Medici Institute for Innovation. Twitter: @muneer