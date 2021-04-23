The economic case for free vaccination for all

Hence, it makes sense for the government to offer vaccines for free, at least at the government-run vaccination centres. Other than ensuring that the private sector pricing will remain reasonable, it will more importantly ensure that we will move towards herd immunity faster, as more and more individuals get vaccinated. At ₹800-1,000 per vaccine, we are looking at a cost of Rs1,600-2,000 per individual for two doses, at a time when incomes of a huge section of the population have been badly hit. If a third dose is needed, the costs might go up further. In this scenario, free vaccines will help a large section of the population.