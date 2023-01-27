Why friendshoring isn't the answer and how India can build manufacturing prowess

This is misleading, as most analysts in the US, the country where the experiment of friendshoring originated, are also pointing out. The term friendshoring was coined last year by US treasury secretary Janet Yellen, a former US Fed Chair and one of the world’s most highly regarded economists. Friendshoring is an experiment through which the US hopes to favour its political allies when building new supply chains and refashioning existing ones to exclude China from the supply chains. China’s over-the-top response to the pandemic, its zero-covid policies, and Europe’s reliance on Russian gas have exposed the risks of being overly dependent on single sources for critical inputs. This has given new urgency to geoeconomic goals of reducing over-reliance and proactively deepening economic integration with trusted trading partners. On a visit late last year to Delhi, Yellen said that India is one such partner that the US would like to bolster ties.

