Why fuel holds key to high inflation and why that’s bad news

2) Besides the high oil price, there is something else at play as well. Ever since winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, one strategy followed by the current government to earn revenues, has been a higher tax on petroleum products. The initial justification for the strategy came from the fact that oil prices are falling, and hence, we are raising taxes. By that logic, when oil prices go up, the taxes on petroleum products, should come down. But that hasn’t happened. The major reason for this lies in the fact that tax collections have slowed down in the last few years. Gross tax collections in 2017-18 had stood at 11.23% of GDP. This fell to 10.25% of the GDP in 2020-21.

