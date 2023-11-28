Opinion
Why Singhania’s personal woes shouldn't be allowed to destroy shareholder wealth
Summary
- The development highlights regulatory gaps when it comes to feuds among promoters that have a direct bearing on the fortunes of publicly held companies. The role of the board of directors should also be spelt out clearly in such cases
It sounds straight out of a soap opera. A rich and powerful business family, old wealth, a flamboyant patriarch ousted by an estranged son, and simmering family tensions with accusations and counteraccusations being flung about through the media.
