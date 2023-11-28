Indian shareholders have tended to be mute spectators to the loss of their wealth due to the actions of the promoters. From the Ambani feud to the split in the Nanda family that led to one of India’s top two-wheeler manufacturers shutting down, or even in the case of Cyrus Mistry’s controversial ouster from the Tata Group, which had major implications for India’s largest conglomerate, shareholders have not attempted to enforce any kind of resolution, while regulators and boards have also been hands off.