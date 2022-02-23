Why green hydrogen is the future of energy

But hydrogen’s principal appeal is a solution to the intermittency of renewable power. The sun does not shine very bright for more than 5-6 hours. The wind does not blow strong all the time. When renewable power dries up, the system has to fall back on traditional thermal power. What this means is that using renewable power is quite costly. ‘Solar tariff drops to ₹2 per unit’ is a cheery headline to read. But to use that one unit of solar power, a lot more has to be spent by the utility. There is the integration cost. The grid frequency has to be kept stable when you draw in renewable power and back down thermal power. Now, thermal power has two components: the cost of the system being available to generate power for you and the cost of the fuel burnt when you draw on that available capacity. Now, when you back down thermal power, to accommodate renewable power, you have to keep paying the availability or capacity charge; it is only the fuel cost that is avoided. The cost of capacity and the cost of grid integration have to be added to the generation cost of renewable power to get the real cost of renewable power.