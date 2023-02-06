Why has Amul raised milk prices 12-15% in 12 months?
- The hikes are presumably to cover the higher cost of transport and other inputs. Understanding the value chain of milk helps to understand why Amul and other milk producers have raised prices
A steady rise in the price of milk has caused some disquiet. In the latest of a string of hikes, Amul has raised the price of its various milk categories by ₹2 a litre or ₹3 a litre everywhere outside its home state of Gujarat. Other milk producers have followed suit, since the entire packaged milk market benchmarks to Amul’s prices.
