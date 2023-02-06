Why has Amul raised milk prices 12-15% in 12 months?

About 90% of Amul’s milk is delivered in plastic pouches because it’s the cheapest packing solution. Another popular option is tetrapaks, with glass bottles a distant third. Plastics are produced from petrochemicals, and petrochemicals are produced from fossil fuels (usually natural gas). The cost of plastics shot up last year after the Ukraine war started. The cost of paper has also risen because of complicated geopolitics, including the Ukraine war and an ongoing face-off on trade between the US and China. So all packaging costs have shot up.