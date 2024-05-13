Why has official Indian data on informal enterprises been kept under wraps?

Barely a week goes by these days without an economist or policy wonk debating India’s growth numbers. Establishment economists are seen to lambast India’s economic statistics one day and defend them the next. Even statisticians have joined the debate, with some of them expressing doubts over the official growth figures. There are three key points of contention: the use of an untested corporate database, the manner in which nominal growth rates are being deflated to arrive at real (inflation-adjusted) growth rates, and the assumptions used to estimate informal sector growth.