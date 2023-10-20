Why health insurance premiums beating motor insurance is both good and bad news
Summary
- This rise in health insurance premiums doesn't necessarily guarantee broader coverage. With healthcare costs skyrocketing, insurance rates have followed suit
India, home to over 326 million vehicles and a population surpassing 1.4 billion as of June 2023, surprisingly used to spend more on motor insurance than health coverage. Before the pandemic, 37% of general insurance premiums came from motor insurance, whereas health insurance contributed 27%. However, post-pandemic, as of September 2023, these numbers have flipped: health insurance now accounts for 38%, and motor insurance is at 28%.